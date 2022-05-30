CM Punk was overcome with emotion after capturing the AEW World Championship at Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

After the show went off the air, FTR came out to the ring to celebrate with the new champ, hoisting Punk on their shoulders much to the delight of fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Let’s f—ing go,” Punk said to hype up the crowd. “I couldn’t do anything in this world without the love and support of my beautiful wife, AJ Mendez. I get to wake up next to her every day, and she puts up with me being gone so I could entertain all of you. I love her in a different way but I truly do love all of you. I wouldn’t be champion right now if it wasn’t for you; FTR wouldn’t be the best tag team in the world if it wasn’t for all of you.

“And you all sacrificed a lot in your life, some of you flew here; I met a nice kid in the hotel today who flew all the way from England just to see me. No matter what you hear, no matter what you read, I am grateful for each and every one of you, I love every single one of you, and I’m a champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you!”

At this point, the fans broke out a loud “CM Punk” chant, to which Punk responded with: “Deserves has got nothing to do with it, I f—ing earned this.”

In conclusion, Punk was grateful to the AEW locker room.

“Everybody in the back, everybody behind the camera – whether they’re making money or spending money – they’re the reason I’m here. I appreciate every single one of you. This s–t is hard, but everything worth it in life is hard. Thank you, Las Vegas. This is our first million-dollar house [gate], this is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in an indoor arena, and I promise you ain’t seen nothing yet! Thank you Las Vegas, let’s f—ing go!”

You can watch the full video of CM Punk’s post-match speech below.

