A new AEW World Champion has been crowned during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

CM Punk defeated Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion.

CM Punk made his AEW debut on Aug 20, 2021, after being away from pro wrestling for seven years.

Before losing the title tonight, Adam Page had been champion since defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear on November 13, 2021.

Below are highlights of the title match:

