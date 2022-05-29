Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Double Or Nothing Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

TBS CHAMPIONSHIP

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

OWEN HART FOUNDATION MEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Adam Cole vs. Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe

OWEN HART FOUNDATION WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

ANARCHY IN THE ARENA

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ortiz & Santana

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti

MJF vs. Wardlow (*If Wardlow loses, he can never sign an AEW contract)

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

“BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW

Danhausen & Hook vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

