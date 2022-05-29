Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Double Or Nothing Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here’s what’s in store for tonight:
AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c)
AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
TBS CHAMPIONSHIP
Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)
AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)
OWEN HART FOUNDATION MEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL
Adam Cole vs. Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe
OWEN HART FOUNDATION WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL
Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
ANARCHY IN THE ARENA
Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ortiz & Santana
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti
MJF vs. Wardlow (*If Wardlow loses, he can never sign an AEW contract)
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)
Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)
“BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW
Danhausen & Hook vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese
