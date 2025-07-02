WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Details First Wrestling Ring Names

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is one of the most famous wrestlers in the world today. But before he became the legendary high-flying superstar we know, he had to start somewhere – and that somewhere involved some very different ring names that fans might not recognize.

On "No-Contest Wrestling," Mysterio shared stories about his early days in wrestling and how his famous uncle helped shape his career from the very beginning. His love for wrestling started when he was just a little kid.

"I grew up watching my uncle, going to wrestling school with my uncle, he would let me go in the ring and roll around, I'm talking five, six years old. I knew I wanted to do that from the moment I fell in love and I started training at the age of 15," Mysterio explained.

When Mysterio finally started wrestling professionally, he didn't immediately become "Rey Mysterio." Instead, his uncle gave him different names to use in the ring. His very first wrestling name was quite unusual.

"The Green Lizard was a one-time thing. And then after that, my uncle at the time was very good at giving names to up and coming wrestlers. So for me it was the hummingbird, in Spanish, colibri ... And that was my identity for almost two and a half years. And at the time I was very comfortable with that, I was like, cool I'll roll with that. I mean I didn't tell him, but I was thinking in my head I really wanted to be Rey Mysterio Jr, or the son of Rey Mysterio, but Hummingbird it is," he revealed.

For nearly three years, Mysterio wrestled as "Hummingbird" before eventually becoming the Rey Mysterio Jr. that millions of fans around the world would come to love.

