Goldberg Details Prep He's Doing For WWE SNME Match Vs. Gunther

In 12 days, Goldberg will wrestle in his final match when he challenges GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. After being unable to step back into a WWE ring for three years due to injuries delaying his return, Goldberg feels that he's finally healthy enough to compete in one last match. Although he admits balancing life while preparing to fight GUNTHER has been tough, Goldberg explained on "CarCast" that without stem cells, he likely wouldn't be able to return to the ring.

"Every second ticks by and I'm closer and closer," Goldberg said. "I've worked my ass off since January, actually since February because I planned it out. I did the stem cells. I knew I had a number of weeks off. Let's be perfectly honest, if BioXcellerator didn't hook me up with the stem cells, I don't think I'd be able to be doing this. And so that was something that I strategically needed to place at the beginning and so I could chill and then slowly get back into training and get my shoulder back and hopefully get my knee back and keep my spine aligned and there's a lot that goes into it man."

Despite Goldberg's upcoming bout against GUNTHER being labelled a retirement match, the 58-year-old told Michael Cole on "WWE Raw" that it will be an "Interesting dilemma" if he manages to defeat "The Ring General" for the title, hinting that he'd reconsider hanging up his boots. Goldberg's most recent match was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 when he failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

