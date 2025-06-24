WWE RAW 6/23/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There was a minute there when Seth Rollins' partnership with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker felt like the hottest thing in wrestling, and the lineup only got cooler with the addition of Bronson Reed on "Saturday Night's Main Event." So how can it be that now, one month after that addition, the act already feels flat and lifeless?

I think the problem in part is the fact that things are being dragged out too long, which has become an unfortunate hallmark of "the Paul Levesque Era." It's been two months since Heyman's big turn and alignment with Rollins at WrestleMania, and the most any of them have accomplished is Rollins winning Money in the Bank. And honestly, that might not even have been the best move! Rollins winning Money in the Bank means he's not really feuding with anyone, he doesn't really have a storyline — he's just sort of hovering around, letting his flunkies do the wrestling while he waits for Goldberg to get a world title match and whatever else apparently has to happen before Levesque is ready to strap Rollins up.

The result is a promo like the one that opened "Raw" this week, where Rollins — bereft of any actual wrestling angle to try and sell — yelled at the fans for being morally inconsistent in their chanting and then launched into a long-winded explanation of why everything the fans like is because of him, so clearly he knows what they want better than they do. It was far from the worst Rollins promo I've ever heard, but it was also aggressively boring because there was just nothing to latch onto. When Rollins first started building this stable, he was working directly against CM Punk and Sami Zayn — people he has personal history with — which gave the conflict depth and meaning for the Rollins character. Now the Rollins character just has to strut around and say a lot of vague stuff and drop a lot of big names as potential next opponents while setting up Breakker and Reed for matches with the likes of Penta and LA Knight, because who knows who he's actually feuding with next?

I supported Rollins winning the briefcase because I assumed he was cashing in on the June 9 "Raw." Now that he's failed to do that, Rollins holding the briefcase for any great length of time is borderline unacceptable. Even SummerSlam feels too late at this point, I don't know if I can handle that many more weeks of Rollins showing up after every match involving any given champion and holding up the stupid briefcase and laughing the way he does. I am begging Levesque to move things along faster, this pace is agonizing. Two months and Rollins' group doesn't even have a name yet, what are we doing?

Written by Miles Schneiderman