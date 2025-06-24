Sami Zayn Vs. Karrion Kross Added To WWE Night Of Champions After IC Title Bout Pulled

Sami Zayn will face Karrion Kross at WWE Night of Champions this weekend.

It was announced early into Monday's "WWE Raw" that Dominik Mysterio had sustained an injury, and would thus be unable to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles as had been scheduled for Saturday. But as the show went on, Zayn was shown in a backstage interview segment addressing his loss during last week's "WWE SmackDown" against Randy Orton in the King of the Ring semi-finals. However, he was soon interrupted by Kross flanked by Scarlett.

Kross provoked Zayn, declaring that he would never become a WWE World Champion, prompting him to turn and punch him in the face knocking him down to the floor. The pair have been shown at odds over recent weeks, predominantly in backstage segments with Kross stalking and jeering Zayn much as he has continued to do over the past year or so. But with one match being postponed for this weekend's event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, their singles grudge match has been added to the card. Kross is now due to wrestle his first match at a WWE Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 40, having wrestled since April exclusively on "WWE Main Event."