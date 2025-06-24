WWE Pulls Men's IC Title Match From Night Of Champions Due To Dominik Mysterio Injury

Dominik Mysterio's scheduled Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles has been pulled from WWE Night of Champions.

Mysterio and Styles were due to meet in the ring for the title at this coming Saturday's event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which has itself been the subject of speculation given the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. But General Manager Adam Pearce broke the news to Styles in a backstage segment during "WWE Raw" that Mysterio was injured and as a result their title defense was being postponed. Styles pushed back on the news, accusing Mysterio of ducking him, but Pearce told him that he had confirmed it was legitimate and thus his hands were tied.

Mysterio himself appeared in a later segment alongside the Judgment Day, with Finn Balor telling him to focus on healing so he can deal with Styles. Mysterio said he missed Liv Morgan, who herself suffered a legitimate shoulder injury during last week's show, though Balor continued to push him and Roxanne Perez together. Myserio last competed in a four-way earlier this month in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament, losing that bout, and before that defended his title against AAA's Octagon Jr. at Money in the Bank.