Donald Trump Announces Middle East Ceasefire, Possibly Impacting WWE Night Of Champions

United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel in the Middle East on Monday, which could have an impact on WWE's Night of Champions premium live event set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, which was shared by CNN's Kaitlan Collins on X (formerly Twitter), Monday evening and Reuters confirmed the news between the two nations.

Trump posted that Iran will start the ceasefire "upon the 12th hour" and Israel will start the ceasefire "upon the 24th hour." The president noted that it would be an "official end to the 12 day war." According to Reuters, a senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran had agreed to the proposed ceasefire. The outlet also reported multiple Israeli officials had signaled the nation was looking to wrap up its campaign in Iran and had relayed the message to the US.

Earlier in the day it was reported that airspace in a portion of the Middle East had been closed in precaution following an Iranian attack on a US military base in Qatar after the states had targeted nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend. That included airspace in Qatar, where a WWE production crew headed to Saudi Arabia was reportedly stuck, unable to transfer flights to Riyadh.

WWE had not confirmed the status of Night of Champions during the conflict prior to the ceasefire, but earlier on Monday, Fightful reported that Saudi government officials had meetings to confirm that the event would still be hosted in the kingdom on Saturday. "WWE SmackDown" is also set to emanate from Riyadh on Friday, with talent reportedly set to leave mid-week.