Report: Saudi Government Still Planning To Host WWE Night Of Champions As Of Monday

Amidst questions regarding the status of WWE's Night of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a new Fightful Select report confirmed that the Saudi government held meetings about the event on Monday. According to the outlet, those meetings indicated that the government is still planning for the country to host the event this weekend.

The event's status has come into question in recent days after the United States bombed nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend amidst ongoing missile conflict between Iran and Israel, and Iran retaliated with an attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday. Any talks of how to get WWE production crews, talent, and other officials into the country weren't reported publicly, but the airspace around Saudi Arabia is currently closed, which would make even chartered travel, like WWE's flights to the country, difficult. According to Fightful, talent are set to travel to the country mid-week.

It was also reported on Monday that a group of WWE production employees are stuck in Qatar and currently unable to travel to Riyadh. PWInsider reported, however, WWE production crews have been in Saudi Arabia since last week, and setup for Night of Champions has been ongoing since last week, and remains so as of this writing.

WWE has issued no statement regarding the status of the premium live event, set to air at 1 pm EST on Saturday from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. "WWE SmackDown" is also set for Saudi Arabia on Friday.