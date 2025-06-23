Dave Meltzer Weighs In On WWE Night Of Champions Amid Middle East Unrest

The political climate in the Middle East is currently getting more tense with every week that goes by, however, WWE is currently set to have this year's Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. In light of this, Dave Meltzer, in the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," shared some of the news he knows about the preparation for the trip and future plans for PLEs in Saudi.

"I presume so," Meltzer said when asked whether he thinks that the Saudi show will even take place. "I think that it would take something... I mean it's just, look, the situation, everything, is going on, right now, as planned." Meltzer added that WWE plans to have the talent and crew embark this coming Wednesday, but added that things seem to be going on schedule and that only a massive shift in activity would prevent WWE's plans at this stage.

"This deal, you know, this deal is a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money; and even more money to come," Meltzer added. "They've got the Royal Rumble there next year, they got a quote 'WrestleMania' coming; it may be – because the WrestleMania [would] be the Greatest Royal Rumble WrestleMania, as opposed to the WrestleMania." Meltzer explained that the year 'Mania goes to Saudi might be the year WWE has two WrestleManias, much like the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. "But, the point of all this is there is much, much, much money, and I don't think WWE wants to breach the contract."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.