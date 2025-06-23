WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/23 - Last KOTR & QOTR Semifinals, Women's IC Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE Raw" on June 23, 2025, coming to you from the Nationwide Arena from Columbus, Ohio.

The Queen and King of the Ring tournaments continue with the semi-finals. Cody Rhodes will face his good friend, Jey Uso in the semi-finals. Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Damien Priest, and Andrade to advance last week. Uso overcame Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus to advance.

On the women's side, Jade Cargill looks to defeat Roxanne Perez to advance in the tournament. Cargill defeated Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven to move to the next round while Perez stole a victory from Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Kairi Sane.

Last week, Becky Lynch agreed to a match against her former friend-turned-rival, Bayley but refused to put her Intercontiental title on the line. General Manager Nick Aldis thought Bayley deserved a title shot after being forced to miss her tag team title match at "WrestleMania" and made it official for tonight.