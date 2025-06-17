WWE Men's IC Title Match Made For Night Of Champions, Women's IC Title Match Next Week

Nick Aldis made two Intercontinental title matches during a backstage segment on "WWE Raw."

Following AJ Styles picking up a win over JD McDonagh, he connected with a Pele Kick on Dominik Mysterio before Finn Balor interrupted a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles grabbed Mysterio's Intercontinental title and held it up. As Judgment Day surrounded the ring, Styles slid out before they could attack him. He delivered the title to Aldis. The General Manager told him he'd have the opportunity to hold it for real when he faces Mysterio at Night of Champions for the title.

As soon as Styles walked away, Bayley approached Aldis. She had just clocked Becky Lynch in the ring after Lynch struck her first. Lynch granted Bayley a match next week in Columbus, Ohio, but refused to give her a title shot. Aldis was sympathetic since Bayley was robbed of a tag title match at WrestleMania. He said the way he sees it, Bayley was cost a title shot, so she deserves one. He officially made their match for the women's Intercontinental title. This will be Bayley's first match since April.