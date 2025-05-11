WWE Announces Official Date & Location For Night Of Champions 2025, Confirming Report

At this past weekend's WWE Backlash PLE, WWE announced the addition of another PLE to the calendar, Night of Champions, which will take place in Saudi Arabia.

The promotion announced during Saturday's show that Night of Champions will take place June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will be WWE's first PLE in the Middle Eastern country in 2025, with the last show in Saudi Arabia held in November 2024, which was the Crown Jewel PLE. The Night of Champions PLE was brought back in 2023 after an eight-year break, and Saudi Arabia also hosted the 2023 edition.

The Night of Champions teaser video, surprisingly, featured a brief glimpse of CM Punk, who previously seemed to be opposed to taking part in a show in Saudi. The video also had the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as Bianca Belair. Saudi Arabia will, for the first time, host the Royal Rumble next year, marking the first time WWE will hold the event outside North America.

Night of Champions will be the second PLE for the main roster for June 2025, with Money in the Bank scheduled to be held on June 7 in California. WWE has a busy few weeks with a host of shows set to air following Backlash, the first of which will be Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The following day, the NXT brand will host Battleground, while two weeks later, WWE's newest acquisition, AAA, will combine with NXT for Worlds Collide, which will be held on the same night as Money in the Bank, in California.