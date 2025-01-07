WWE Confirms International Host City For Royal Rumble 2026

WWE has announced that the 2026 Royal Rumble event will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It had been reported on Friday night that the event was expected to be announced to be held in the Middle Eastern country, though the specific city was unknown. WWE has now confirmed the Rumble in Riyadh as the first time the marquee event heads outside North America.

"WWE is a global enterprise and it only made sense to expand our relationship with the Kingdom by bringing one of our biggest annual events to Riyadh in January of 2026," said WWE President Nick Khan in a press release.

A statement from Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, was also included.

"Saudi Arabia's hosting of the Royal Rumble for the first time outside North America reflects the General Entertainment Authority's ongoing commitment to bringing the world's largest and most important entertainment events to the Kingdom. Through this partnership with WWE, we aim to enhance the entertainment sector and deliver a transformative experience that attracts a wide audience," he said.

The Royal Rumble in 2026 is now due to be the first of the Big Four annual WWE events to air from Saudi Arabia. WWE first began hosting events in the Kingdom with the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 and has since hosted both originally branded Crown Jewel and King and Queen of the Ring events, as well as shows like Elimination Chamber and Night of Champions as part of a 10-year deal until 2028.

The agreement has continually come under scrutiny, struck up around the same time Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was found to be assassinated. WWE has continued to host events in the nation and opened up the WWE Experience tourist attraction in Riyadh last year, alongside reports that WrestleMania is amongst the events eyed for the future.