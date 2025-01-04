Report: WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Heading To International Venue For The First Time Ever

WWE's Royal Rumble is reportedly going international for the first time ever in 2026. PWInsider confirmed with multiple sources within WWE that the 2026 premium live event will be held in Saudi Arabia, though the specific city was not known. The outlet reported that the deal is locked in and an official announcement could be made as soon as the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix on Monday.

It was reported back in May that Saudi Arabia was hoping to land major WWE events to enhance the "strategic multiplatform partnership," which included the Royal Rumble or even WrestleMania. At the time, Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, spoke about the years 2026 or 2027 hosting one of the premium live events.

WWE is in the middle of a 10-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that lasts through 2028. In addition to premium live events, the WWE Experience attraction was launched in the country as well, which includes historic displays of WWE memorabilia, a WWE dark ride, and more. The Kingdom has held events such as the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 when the partnership began, Elimination Chamber in 2022, and Night of Champions in 2023.