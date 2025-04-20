Backstage Details On Why Bayley Was Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 41 Tag Title Match

Anything can happen in wrestling, but a last-minute change to the WrestleMania 41 card threw fans in for a loop, as Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley was unceremoniously pulled from the card just hours before the show. With WrestleMania well-underway, Pro Wrestling Insider Elite has come out with further details regarding Bayley's sudden WrestleMania absence.

Bayley, who was set to pair with Lyra Valkyria in a match for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team titles, found herself taken out backstage during WrestleMania 41's preshow, and was consequently pulled from the match Fans began to wonder if Bayley was legitimately injured, or if her WrestleMania absence was a work. Pro Wrestling Insider Elite has come out to say that Bayley's injury and subsequent removal from the WrestleMania card is all an angle, and that Bayley is not injured.

Apparently, Bayley's WrestleMania removal has been planned for "several weeks," though when exactly WWE's creative team cemented their plans to pull the 4-time world champion remain unclear. It is reported that some talent shared sympathy towards the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion when word of Bayley's WrestleMania departure began to spread backstage. Bayley, a universally respected locker room leader, has yet to comment on her removal.

Valkyria is now tasked with finding a tag team partner, lest she lose her opportunity to claim Morgan and Rodriguez's tag team gold. Despite her near-year long absence from WWE programming, Becky Lynch remains the favorite to appear alongside fellow Irishwoman Valkyria. Lynch made her first WWE appearance since May 2024 when she accompanied her husband, Seth Rollins', as a guest at the WWE 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Saturday, sources learned that Lynch reportedly renewed her contract with WWE back in January, right around WWE's Netflix debut, and have reportedly been waiting for the right time to re-debut "The Man."