Bayley Seemingly Out Of WWE WrestleMania Tag Match, Lyra Valkyria To Find New Partner

Yet another last-minute change appears to have befallen WWE hours before WrestleMania 41 commences.

Bayley was scheduled to team with Women's Intercontinenal Champion Lyra Valkyria in a challenge against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship on WrestleMania Sunday, after winning a tag team gauntlet match on "WWE SmackDown." However, it was shown during the WrestleMania pre-show on Saturday that Bayley had been attacked by an unknown assailant ahead of the event.

Valkyria was shown running to her partner on the ground, with medical staff checking her over and saying that it didn't look good. Morgan and Rodriguez coincidentally walked toward the scene and were immediately accused by Valkyria; General Manager Adam Pearce also asked them if they had anything to do with it, which they denied before laughing at the idea they could retain the titles via forfeit. Pearce told them not to get ahead of themselves, before turning to Valkyria and telling her she would need to find a partner between now and the scheduled match.

It's yet unknown who may step into the role at such short notice, but reacting to the happenstance on the pre-show both Jackie Redmond and Big E gave contrasting suggestions. Redmond suggested that Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green step up to the plate, while E made allusions to a "countryman;" Becky Lynch made her first appearance with WWE in months at Friday night's Hall of Fame ceremony.