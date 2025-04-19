Huge Update On WWE WrestleMania 41 Status Of Becky Lynch After Hall Of Fame Appearance

Becky Lynch was seen by the WWE Universe on Friday alongside her husband Seth Rollins on the red carpet ahead of WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony, but according to a new report, she may be appearing elsewhere in a major way during WrestleMania 41 weekend. PWInsider Elite reported on Saturday that they have been told by multiple sources that Lynch will be involved physically this weekend at WrestleMania and will be back on WWE programming after "a big 'Mania moment."

The outlet was told that it took Lynch so long to return because she and WWE were waiting for the right creative for "The Man." Lynch re-signed with WWE following a leave of absence right around the time "WWE Raw" debuted on Netflix, as she was part of the media push ahead of the brand's debut on the streaming service back in January.

Lynch had taken time away from the company after her contract expired in June to focus on projects outside of the ring. Rumors of her reappearing on WWE programming have been circulating for months, and she was last seen in a loss to then-Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a cage match on "WWE Raw" in May.