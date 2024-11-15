Becky Lynch Reportedly Expected Back 'In The Mix' With WWE By Raw Netflix Premiere

Becky Lynch could be nearing a return to WWE after entering free agency earlier this year. The former WWE Women's Champion has been the subject of speculation for months since her last match on "WWE Raw" in May, failing to wrest the title away from Liv Morgan after dropping it days before, as her contract expired at the dawn of June. It has been noted consistently in reports since that she had opted to take time off at the end of her deal, and there was an expectation that if and when she would be ready to return to the ring it would be with WWE.

Advertisement

A PWInsider report has indicated that she is nearing that return, following the announcement of her first public appearance in months at the 2024 "Vulture Festival." The promotional material for her appearance reads, "We'll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women's match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what "The Man" has in store for us next."

Per the report, the last line is notable in that WWE and Netflix sources have claimed that Lynch is expected to be "back in the mix" by the time "Raw" premieres on Netflix in January 2025. It's unclear whether that means both parties have agreed to a deal yet, but it would seem that at least one is nearing completion. Lynch was one of a number of high-profile WWE talents to have their contracts expire this year, with Lynch's husband Seth Rollins, Chad Gable, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre sealing new deals while the likes of Dijak, Baron Corbin, and Ricochet entered free agency.

Advertisement