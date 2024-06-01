Former WWE Star Becky Lynch Officially A Free Agent, Expected To Secure Historic Offer

It's June 1, and for the first time in more than a decade, Becky Lynch is a free agent. Fightful Select reports that Lynch did not sign a new deal with WWE in the hours before her contract's expiration, and as a result, her services are now available on the open market.

This news doesn't necessarily mean that Lynch is finished in WWE; indeed, the odds of her returning remain high. Per Fightful's report, WWE has expressed a desire to keep negotiating with Lynch and ultimately expect to come to a new agreement with her. That said, there's also an expectation that Lynch will receive multiple big money offers — the largest ever secured by a woman in professional wrestling. Fightful's sources in WWE described Lynch as "class" in business negotiations and informed the company some time ago that she was planning to take some time off. In fact, her Women's World Championship win back in April came after she notified WWE of her impending hiatus; Fightful reports that there were no concerns about giving Lynch a championship for the final few weeks of her contract and strapped her for the sake of the story, knowing she would be more than willing to drop the title before her departure, as she did to Liv Morgan at WWE King & Queen of the Ring.

While it's true that anyone could have signed Lynch in 2013, when she first joined WWE as part of the burgeoning "NXT" brand, Lynch had spent the previous several years away from the wrestling business, meaning that in reality, she hasn't been an active free agent like she is now since about 2006. She's a WWE women's Grand Slam Champion, having held eight singles titles and one tag title, and she won the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in 2019.