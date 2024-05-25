Liv Morgan Upsets Becky Lynch, Wins WWE Women's World Title At KQOTR — With Some Help

Liv Morgan's revenge tour continued in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as she dethroned Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship at the King & Queen of the Ring event. However, Morgan had an inadvertent assist from Dominik Mysterio.

Lynch only captured the title last month, last eliminating Liv Morgan in a battle royal on WWE Raw to determine a new champion. That match itself was a product of Morgan's path to vengeance against Rhea Ripley, who had to vacate the title through injury following a backstage attack from her rival. In their singles rematch tonight, Morgan won the title from Lynch with an assist from Ripley's beau, Dominik Mysterio, when he slid a chair into the ring with the intent of Lynch using it on her opponent. A moment of confusion for the champion allowed the challenger to deliver a sudden DDT onto the chair as Mysterio sought to distract the referee, ensuring the count of three to win by pinfall and capture the title.

