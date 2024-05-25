WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Live Coverage 5/25 - King & Queen Of The Ring Finals, Undisputed WWE Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE King & Queen Of The Ring" on May 25, 2024, coming to you live from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at a special start time of 1 PM ET!

After he secured his spot in the finals of the King Of The Ring Tournament last night on "WWE SmackDown" by defeating Tama Tonga in a semifinals match, Randy Orton looks to emerge victorious as he takes on GUNTHER in the finals. The winner will receive a shot at WWE SummerSlam for either Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship or Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Champion depending on what brand they actively compete on.

Like the King Of The Ring Tournament, an opportunity to challenge either Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship or Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Summerslam depending on the brand the winner belongs to will be on the line as Nia Jax collide with Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Queen of The Ring Tournament. Jax defeated Bianca Belair last night in a semifinals match to secure her spot in tonight's match while Valkyria beat IYO SKY on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw".

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line as titleholder Cody Rhodes defends against United States Champion Logan Paul. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed to Rhodes and the WWE Universe that Paul was Rhodes' Number One Contender on May 10, with a heated contract signing ensuing between the two the following week and Paul refusing to put his United States Championship up for grabs to make the match Winner Takes All.

Three more titles will be on the line tonight, as Becky Lynch defends the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. Morgan has kept her eye on Lynch over the course of the past few weeks as part of her Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, and the pair have come face-to-face in several verbal exchanges. They previously met in the ring on the March 11 edition of "Raw", and things culminated this past Monday when they again found themselves involved in a heated verbal altercation.

The Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Bronson Reed and Chad Gable challenge Sami Zayn for the title in a Triple Threat Match. While Reed has been on a quest to capture the Intercontinental Championship over the past couple of months, Gable made things more personal between him and Zayn when he attacked him in front of his family and hometown crowd in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on April 15 following a title match between the two.

Additionally, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on the King & Queen Of The Ring Pre-Show beginning at 12 PM ET.