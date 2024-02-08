WWE's Liv Morgan Discusses 'Revenge Tour,' Redemption With Rhea Ripley

After nearly a half a year out of action, Liv Morgan made her triumphant return at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE, entering the Women's Rumble match at #30 and making it all the way to the end before being eliminated by Bayley. While many would be satisfied with a strong run, Morgan is not, as losing the Rumble match deprived her of a chance to go after Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was responsible for putting Morgan on the shelf last summer.

During an appearance on WWE's "The Bump," Morgan made it clear that her number one focus was getting even with Ripley.

"It's all I thought about," Morgan said. "She quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it's all I thought about. There was hurdles there, because there was a lot of, like, emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it's not best to strike when you're emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think. I've had a lot of time to settle. And now I'm ready to take action.

"I'm still laughing, I'm still very much...as Livvy as ever. But there's a different and a different motivation. Something else that I need to accomplish and take care of that feels bigger than any of my other goals that I've had in my career thus far. This is redemption."

As such, Morgan declared that her Road to WrestleMania would be less about accolades, and more about righting the wrong that Ripley brought to her.

"It's the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour ladies and gentlemen," Morgan said. "This is about revenge, this is about redemption. This is about taking whatever the hell I want."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bump" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription