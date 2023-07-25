WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Reportedly Suffering From Legitimate Injury

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley viciously attack Liv Morgan before their advertised singles bout. Morgan recently returned from being sidelined with a shoulder injury, and now it seems she is dealing with yet another one.

During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed how the injury angle was done because Morgan is legitimately hurt again.

"Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined," Alvarez said (h/t to WrestlingNews.co).

Meltzer responded, "It was pretty clear. I mean, they don't do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it's, you know, she's had the shoulder injury."

Alvarez added, "My understanding is it's the other shoulder. Okay. So this is the left one's the one that they hurt? They injured the left one in the storyline, but whichever one she hurt last time, I think she hurt the other one this time."

Morgan initially hurt her shoulder during a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on the May 12 "WWE SmackDown." Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retained against Dakota Kai and Bayley, but both Morgan and Kai walked out of the bout injured. Morgan vacated the tag team titles as a result, which led to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler winning the gold.

Morgan then returned at the end of June to reunite with Rodriguez. The duo ended up defeating Rousey and Baszler to regain the tag titles at WWE Money in the Bank. Their second reign together didn't last long as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville dethroned them on July 17.