Liv Morgan Comments On Her Shoulder Injury

During the live stream of the UpUpDownDown's "School Out" YouTube channel special, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan commented on her injury, noting that she had a "torn shoulder." The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion injured her shoulder during the May 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Rodriguez were defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Dakota Kai and Bayley. Kai also injured her knee during the match.

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win that UpUpDownDown championship, I'm really excited to beat Mace,'" said Morgan. "His kid just so happened to have a recital, I'd like to see that footage of that recital, just saying. So, you send your friend out [Mansoor], you know what, even with one shoulder, I'm still going to beat you."

Due to her injury, Morgan and Rodriguez had to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, and the new champions were decided on the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw" in a Fatal Four-Way match. In the end, it was Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler who became the new champions after defeating Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

Before having to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Morgan and Rodriquez had held the titles since the April 10 edition of "Raw," after they had defeated Becky Lynch and WWE Hall Famer Trish Stratus — who at the time was filling in for another WWE Hall of Famer, Lita.

