Liv Morgan Injured, Title Defense Promoted For WWE Raw Postponed

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won't be defending their titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green just yet after all. And we're not quite sure when that match is going to take place either.

That's because Monday night, Fightful Select reported that Morgan had picked up an injury during a successful title defense against Damage CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai on Friday night's "SmackDown." Then, official Adam Pearce announced backstage during Monday's "Raw" that their previously scheduled defense against Deville and Green had been postponed. While Fightful noted the match itself was set to change, there is no word on what, if anything, will happen to the women's tag titles going forward.

Morgan was reportedly scheduled for a meet and greet Monday morning but was pulled from that as well and replaced by Dolph Ziggler. As for the injury itself, as of this moment, there is no word on how severe the injury is or precisely when it occurred. In response to the news, Morgan tweeted out a picture of her and Rodriguez posing with the championships, which they captured on the April 10 episode of "Raw" by defeating Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

This is Morgan's first reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, while Rodriguez is currently enjoying her second reign after winning the then-vacated belts alongside Aliyah last August. For what it's worth, Morgan has scored the victory in each of their last two title matches, pinning Stratus in April and Bayley last week.