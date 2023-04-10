Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Win WWE Women's Tag Titles

Liv Morgan can now call herself a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. And for the second time, Raquel Rodriguez has become one. However, it didn't exactly play out the way many of us would've imagined. Last Monday, Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to earn a title opportunity. But come Monday night, they had slightly different opponents. While Becky Lynch was able to suit up and defend her championship, her WWE Hall of Fame partner Lita was not, as she was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage earlier in the evening.

So using the "Freebird Rule," in stepped Lynch's WrestleMania 39 trios partner, fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Fresh off their win on WrestleMania Saturday, Stratus felt as though they could get the job done together. And for certain stretches during the match, it sure looked that way. In the closing stages, though, Stratus went for her signature Chick Kick only for Morgan to catch it and reverse the maneuver into a roll-up to steal the victory. Just like that, much to the shock and dismay of Lynch and Stratus, the women's division had new tag team champions in the form of Morgan and Rodriguez.

While Morgan, a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion, has had a handful of tag team partners over the past several months, including Tegan Nox and even Rhea Ripley dating back to last spring, it appears Morgan has found a keeper in Rodriguez. Looking toward the future, it will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge the new champs. For instance, despite winning the Fatal Four-Way Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39, the duo of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey haven't been seen since.