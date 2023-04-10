WWE Raw Live Coverage (04/10) - Women's Tag Team Championship Match, We Hear From Cody Rhodes And More

Rey welcomes fans to "Raw", then says he has to pour his heart out. He says it's been a great year for him and it should've been a great week for him last week when he competed at WrestleMania and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He says facing his own son at WrestleMania wasn't ideal and tells Dominik Mysterio he wanted things to be different.

Dominik's music hits and he appears. He tells Rey to keep his name out of his mouth and says he's sick and tired of hearing about what Rey wants. He tells Rey that he never cared about him and he's now better off with his real family, The Judgment Day.

Rey calls Judgment Day "selfish idiots" and tells Dominik that they're just using him. Dominik says Rey is the selfish one and says he would've won at WrestleMania if it wasn't for Bad Bunny. He says he was using Bad Bunny, then throws it to a video of the ending of their WrestleMania match and Bad Bunny's confrontation with him and Damian Priest last Monday.

Dominik says Bad Bunny makes a lot of good songs, but when Priest put him through the table, it was music to his ears. Dominik says he hopes Bad Bunny stays out of Judgment Day's business before Rey informs him that Bad Bunny will be back and he will regret putting his hands on him. Dominik says those are just more empty words and tells Rey he should be more worried about what Judgment Day will do to him. Rey asks Dominik when he will man up and do things on his own, then says he seems like a lost cause. He invites him to step into the ring for a WrestleMania match, but Dominik says he won't fight his own father but knows someone who will.

Finn Balor's music hits and he heads down.