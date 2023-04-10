WWE Raw Live Coverage (04/10) - Women's Tag Team Championship Match, We Hear From Cody Rhodes And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on April 10, 2023, coming to you live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington!
Becky Lynch and Lita will be putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in their first defense since earning themselves the title in late February. Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on last week's edition of "Raw" to secure their spot in tonight's match, and later earned a victory over Natalya and Shotzi a few days later on "WWE SmackDown".
Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he agreed to be Cody Rhodes tag team partner last week and subsequently attacked him ahead of their scheduled match with The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Lesnar delivered several F5s to "The American Nightmare", hit him with a chair, and sent him crashing through the announce desk. Tonight, Rhodes will be addressing the whole ordeal, as well as his recent loss to the aforementioned Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and his future in WWE after announcing he would be doing so in an Instagram post over the weekend.
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Rey Mysterio heads to the ring.
We Hear From Rey Mysterio
Rey welcomes fans to "Raw", then says he has to pour his heart out. He says it's been a great year for him and it should've been a great week for him last week when he competed at WrestleMania and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He says facing his own son at WrestleMania wasn't ideal and tells Dominik Mysterio he wanted things to be different.
Dominik's music hits and he appears. He tells Rey to keep his name out of his mouth and says he's sick and tired of hearing about what Rey wants. He tells Rey that he never cared about him and he's now better off with his real family, The Judgment Day.
Rey calls Judgment Day "selfish idiots" and tells Dominik that they're just using him. Dominik says Rey is the selfish one and says he would've won at WrestleMania if it wasn't for Bad Bunny. He says he was using Bad Bunny, then throws it to a video of the ending of their WrestleMania match and Bad Bunny's confrontation with him and Damian Priest last Monday.
Dominik says Bad Bunny makes a lot of good songs, but when Priest put him through the table, it was music to his ears. Dominik says he hopes Bad Bunny stays out of Judgment Day's business before Rey informs him that Bad Bunny will be back and he will regret putting his hands on him. Dominik says those are just more empty words and tells Rey he should be more worried about what Judgment Day will do to him. Rey asks Dominik when he will man up and do things on his own, then says he seems like a lost cause. He invites him to step into the ring for a WrestleMania match, but Dominik says he won't fight his own father but knows someone who will.
Finn Balor's music hits and he heads down.
Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor (w/ Dominik Mysterio)
The bell rings and Balor sends Rey face first into the top turnbuckle. He follows it up with several shoulders to his midsection and rains down right hands before Rey returns the favor. He then delivers a dropkick and a hurricanrana to Balor. Balor fires back with an elbow drop and several stomps, then hits a back elbow and a few forearms to the back of his head. Rey responds with a hurricanrana that sends Balor to the outside, then follows it up with a baseball dropkick and a splash.
Back from the break, Rey fires off several forearms and ascends to the top. He delivers a senton, then follows it up with a crossbody off the ropes. He delivers a dropkick that sends Balor into the ropes and sets up for the 619, but Balor comes back with a flying clothesline and a dropkick that sends Rey into the turnbuckles. He ascends to the top, but Rey meets him there and delivers a series of headbutts. He hits another hurricanrana and goes for a pin, but Balor kicks out. Rey then sends Balor into the ropes and hits the 619, then climbs to the top and looks for a Frog Splash. Balor gets his knees up and goes for a pin, but Rey kicks out. Balor gets in the referee's face as Domnik sneaks up onto the apron with a chain wrapped around his hand. Rey knocks him off before he sends Balor out to join him and delivers a tope suicida that levels both of them. He sends Balor's head repeatedly bouncing off the announce desk, then tosses him back in the ring and goes to join him. Dominik clocks him with the chain while the referee is distracted by Balor on the apron, and Balor then delivers the Coup De Grace for the win.
Winner: Finn Balor
We then head to a video of Alpha Academy and Cathy Kelley. Before Alpha Academy can answer Kelley's question, Maxxine Dupri interrupts and begins arguing with Otis. We then hear a commotion, and the camera pans over to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez checking on an injured Lita. Lita clutches her neck as the pair call for Adam Pearce, and he appears alongside officials, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus. Lynch then accuses Morgan and Rodriguez of attacking Lita, but they say they found her in the state she was in.