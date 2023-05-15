WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/12) - Cody Rhodes Answers Brock Lesnar's Challenge, We Hear From Becky Lynch And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 15, 2023, coming to you live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina!
The disdain between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar has become crystal clear over the past few weeks. "The American Nightmare" scored a win over "The Beast" at WWE Backlash, which led to Lesnar costing Rhodes his spot in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Finals on last week's episode of "Raw". Lesnar wound up challenging Rhodes to a rematch at Night of Champions on May 27 after hitting Rhodes with an F-5 through the announce desk and tonight, Rhodes will answer the challenge.
Becky Lynch has something on her mind to share with the WWE Universe following her return to programming last week to the surprise of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stratus betrayed Lynch several weeks ago on the April 10 episode of "Raw" after the duo had unsuccessfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Speaking of the Women's Tag Team title, it will be on the line as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Deville and Green previously challenged for the title on the April 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown", but ultimately came up short. As a result, the pair began a petition last week to earn themselves another shot last week, which caught the eye of Morgan and Rodriguez.
The Miz proposed a partnership to Shinsuke Nakamura a couple of weeks ago, but was turned down. Tonight, he will have his chance to get his hands on "The King of Strong Style" as the two go one-on-one.
Additionally, GUNTHER's next challenger for his Intercontinental Championship will be determined by way of a Battle Royal. GUNTHER became the longest reigning titleholder of the modern era back in February, dethroning Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of "WWE SmackDown".
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens make their way to the ring.
We Hear From Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Zayn says himself and Owens were surprised to find out that they will be defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He says while on paper it seems like a massive threat, the two of them see it as a gift. He says they have the chance to get their hands on Roman Reigns after both coming up short against him in Undisputed WWE Universal Championship matches. Zayn says Reigns has gone unchecked for too long and criticizes Reigns for pushing too hard. He says it's not enough to have the WWE or Universal Championships and be titleholder for 1,000 days. He calls Reigns a manipulator and tells him he can't have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
Judgment Day's music hits, and Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest head down. Owens calls for their music to be cut, and says he's sick of talking about The Bloodline. He says if they want to fight, then that's what they'll do. Zayn calms Owens down and says they don't have an issue with Judgment Day. He tells Owens to hear them out and tells them the floor is there. Priest says Owens was spot on.
Judgment Day looks to attack Owens and Zayn, but Balor stops his teammates and says they want to talk. He says if they manage to retain their title, they'll have a whole line of superstars waiting for them with Judgment Day being at the front. Ripley says Judgment Day runs "Raw", and Zayn says while they have some good points, he wants to hear what Dominik has to say. The crowd loudly boos Dominik, and he can't get two words out. Owens says since he can't hear anything, it's time to fight. Priest clocks Zayn before he and the rest of Judgment Day set their sights on Owens. Zayn grabs a chair, and forces Judgment Day to retreat.
Shinsuke Nakamura then heads to the ring. The Miz follows.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
The bell rings and Miz offers Nakamura his hand. Nakamura kicks it away before delivering a knee to his midsection. He follows it up with a dropkick and a pair of knees to Miz's spine, then shoves him into the corner and charges at him. Miz gets his boot up and delivers a knee to the back of his neck. Nakamura dumps Miz out of the ring and delivers a baseball dropkick, then drapes him on the apron and delivers a jumping knee to the back of his neck. He tosses him back in before Miz hits him with a neckbreaker off the middle rope that sends him crashing to the outside.
Back from the break, Nakamura delivers a knee to Miz's midsection. He follows it up with a scissor kick and an enziguri, then drapes him across the top turnbuckle and delivers a knee to his midsection. Miz fires back with a right hand and rolls up Nakamura, but Nakamura counters into an Arm Bar. Miz escapes and delivers a DDT, then delivers the Miz Kicks and sets up for the Skull Crushing Finale. Nakamura escapes his grasp and sets up for the Kinshasa, but Miz moves out of the way and looks to pull something from under the apron. Nakamura pulls him back in the ring as Miz holds on to the ring apron. He rakes his eyes while the referee fixes the apron and goes for a pin, but Nakamura gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the fall. He then delivers the Kinshasa for the win.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
We then head backstage to Adam Pearce. Raquel Rodriguez is arguing with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Deville and Green begin complaining about Liv Morgan being unable to compete tonight due to an injury she sustained on Friday, and Deville says as former management, the Women's Tag Team Championship should be forfeited and given to them. Pearce says that's not happening, and a frustrated Rodriguez says she's happy to defend Morgan's honor by going one-on-one with Green, and Green accepts the challenge.