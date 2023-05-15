WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/12) - Cody Rhodes Answers Brock Lesnar's Challenge, We Hear From Becky Lynch And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 15, 2023, coming to you live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina!

The disdain between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar has become crystal clear over the past few weeks. "The American Nightmare" scored a win over "The Beast" at WWE Backlash, which led to Lesnar costing Rhodes his spot in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Finals on last week's episode of "Raw". Lesnar wound up challenging Rhodes to a rematch at Night of Champions on May 27 after hitting Rhodes with an F-5 through the announce desk and tonight, Rhodes will answer the challenge.

Becky Lynch has something on her mind to share with the WWE Universe following her return to programming last week to the surprise of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stratus betrayed Lynch several weeks ago on the April 10 episode of "Raw" after the duo had unsuccessfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking of the Women's Tag Team title, it will be on the line as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Deville and Green previously challenged for the title on the April 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown", but ultimately came up short. As a result, the pair began a petition last week to earn themselves another shot last week, which caught the eye of Morgan and Rodriguez.

The Miz proposed a partnership to Shinsuke Nakamura a couple of weeks ago, but was turned down. Tonight, he will have his chance to get his hands on "The King of Strong Style" as the two go one-on-one.

Additionally, GUNTHER's next challenger for his Intercontinental Championship will be determined by way of a Battle Royal. GUNTHER became the longest reigning titleholder of the modern era back in February, dethroning Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of "WWE SmackDown".

We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens make their way to the ring.