WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/24 - World Heavyweight Title Match Contract Signing, Cody Rhodes Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 24, 2023, coming to you live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida!

Last week's edition of "Raw" opened with a bang after Brock Lesnar blindsided Cody Rhodes, which ultimately ended with "The Beast Incarnate" cinching in a Kimura Lock on "The American Nightmare". Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show in light of the attack with a special message for Lesnar.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Finn Balor will be making their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam official by signing the contract. The pair have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past few weeks, and Balor interrupted Rollins' sit down interview with Byron Saxton to request the title shot last week.

Becky Lynch has been looking for another chance to get her hands on Trish Stratus since coming up short against her at WWE Night of Champions due to outside interference from Zoey Stark. Stratus offered Lynch a rematch with her, but under a few conditions. One such was that Lynch would have to defeat Stark in singles competition, and the pair will be coliding tonight as Lynch looks to make her desired rematch with Stratus come to fruition.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has taken issue with Drew McIntyre since McIntyre stepped up to him following his title match with Matt Riddle at WWE Money In The Bank earlier this month. Since then, the two have encountered one another a handful of times and tonight, they will meet once more as they come face-to-face.

Two other Superstars will be confronting one another as Logan Paul and Ricochet will meet in the squared circle. "The One and Only" called out Paul last week, and has taken issue with him since confronting one another in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match in London, England.

Additionally, Tommaso Ciampa will be going one-on-one with Bronson Reed following a physical altercation last week.