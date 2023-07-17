Chelsea Green And Sonya Deville Win Women's Tag Team Championship On WWE Raw

For the second time in two weeks, we have new women's tag champs. Sonya DeVille and Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on "WWE Raw."

Previously the same night, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked Morgan and Rodriguez in the back during an interview segment, leaving Rodriguez with an injured knee. Rodriguez told Adam Pierce she was good to go to defend the championships after being evaluated in the back and cleared to wrestle.

DeVille and Green started the match off hot against Morgan. At one point in the match, when both women were legal, DeVille got Rodriguez in a Half-Boston Crab, further damaging her injured knee. Eventually, after a hot tag on both sides, Morgan had Green down for the pin when DeVille cracked Morgan in the face with a running knee to break it up. DeVille then took out Rodriguez on the outside, targeting her knee, and hit Morgan also from the outside as well, allowing Green to hit her Unpretty-Her finisher. Morgan surprisingly kicked out; it ultimately took another Unpretty-Her, followed by another knee from DeVille, to deliver the titles.

Rodriguez and Morgan had just won the belts for the second time 16 days ago, beating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank on July 1 after Baszler turned on her supposed best friend. The championship has been ping-ponging around WWE lately, with Green and DeVille representing the fifth pair of new champs since Damage CTRL, who lost the titles in February.