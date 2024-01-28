Liv Morgan Returns At WWE Royal Rumble, Enters Women's Rumble Match At #30

Saturday night, the WWE Universe watched with bated breath to see who will appear at the coveted no. 30 spot in the women's Royal Rumble. They would not be disappointed, and fans around the world collectively cheered as Liv Morgan's music hit, and she waltzed into the ring with confidence oozing off of her.

The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion entered the match with fiery intensity. After immediately hitting Bayley with an Oblivion, Zoey Stark attempted to pump the brakes on Morgan's white-hot momentum. Morgan was temporarily stunned by a superkick, but recovered just in time to reverse a right hand from Stark to eliminate her. Morgan continued to fight, and scored another elimination when she took out fan favorite Jade Cargill with another Oblivion. WrestleMania ultimately slipped by her fingertips, as Bayley eliminated Morgan shortly after to win the match.

Morgan was last seen on WWE programming on the July 17 episode of "WWE Raw", where she and Raquel Rodriguez attempted to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Piper Niven and Chelsea Greene. The titles changed hands that night, and Morgan disappeared from WWE television.

Morgan has participated in every women's Royal Rumble match to date. During the 2023 women's Royal Rumble, she was also the last person to be eliminated when she was dropped by winner Rhea Ripley.