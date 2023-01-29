Rhea Ripley Wins The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble

The betting odds were right once again as Rhea Ripley won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match. Ripley's win was an impressive feat considering she entered the match at #1 on Saturday night.

Ripley set two records in the match as she became the first woman to win the match from #1 and also spent the longest time in a women's Royal Rumble match at 61 minutes.

The "WWE Raw" star won the match by eliminating Liv Morgan, who was the second entrant in the match. During the match, the Judgment Day member also eliminated the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, Asuka, B-Fab, and Chelsea Green, who made her return tonight after being released in April 2021.

Ripley was the runner-up in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Ripley could face either "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or Belair at WrestleMania 39 if the two champions hold on to their titles until "The Show of Shows." This year's WrestleMania will be a two-day event once again and will be held on April 1 and April 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Ripley has held the "NXT UK" Women's Championship, the "Raw" Women's Championship, the "NXT" Women's Championship, and has also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Nikki Cross so far in her WWE career.

As noted earlier, a returning Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match. Full results of the 2023 Royal Rumble are available at this link here.