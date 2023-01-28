WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage (1/28): Men's & Women's Rumble Matches, Reigns Vs. Owens, Bray Wyatt Competes

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Royal Rumble Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Tonight's show will see the annual Rumble matches for the men's and women's divisions with two wrestlers being able to book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual over-the-top-rope battle royals.

The women's match only has 11 confirmed participants at this point while the men's match has 18, with Brock Lesnar being the most recent to add his name to the encounter. That match will also see the long-awaited return of Cody Rhodes following his recent injury.

Elsewhere, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. The two men have been feuding for several weeks now, with Sami Zayn's allegiance heading into this one having question marks over it.

Bray Wyatt will also compete in his first match back following his return to WWE, with his previous encounter taking place back at WrestleMania 37. He faces LA Knight in the first ever Pitch Black match, which is a brand new stipulation that fans have had no information about regarding the rules.

Uncle Howdy has been heavily involved in that storyline, popping up to attack Knight and Wyatt, and he has also been involved in the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship storyline as well. Uncle Howdy has popped up to help Alexa Bliss during her appearances with Bianca Belair, who she will challenge for the gold tonight.