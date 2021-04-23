Chelsea Green was among numerous WWE releases that came last week, despite reportedly just signing an extension in March. While Green did make sporadic appearances on NXT and was even rumored for a main roster push before an injury sidelined her, she never really had a storyline opportunity during her time with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Green noted that her release did feel weird at first, but she’s already preparing for her next step.

“At first I was kind of emotionless and I guess confused. My way of handling that has always been to go into overdrive with what’s next?” Green said. “That’s always the way my brain has worked with everything. So even when I became the IMPACT Champion, literally that night, what’s next? What am I going to do next? I’ve always been that way, but it’s kind of not been a good thing for me also.

“I do feel like it’s been good for me this time around. It’s been good, I’ve just focused on what is next, how am I going to get my name out there? What do I need to do to kickstart my career back into the wrestling world and everything. I feel really good now. It’s crazy, it’s only been a couple of days but it feels normal now.”

Outside of the ring, Green is engaged to Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), who was among the many talents cut this time last year. According to Green, her fiancé has be integral to helping her make sense of everything that’s happened.

“He has been so, so great. First of all, he warned me that this was coming,” Green said. “Not necessarily to me, that I was going to get fired, but he did call me and give me a 10-minute gap between the time he told me people are letting go and me getting let go. He gave me that warning then I texted him and said, ‘Okay, I’ve been released.’ I’m not joking: he was home within 30 minutes. My Pro-Wrestling Tees store was up, he’s all go go go! Even harder than I was. I think that’s kind of the same way I felt when he was released. I was like what do we need to do? It’s nice to have someone on the other side of things keeping my head clear. But he’s so positive it’s been really nice. I’m able to bounce my ideas off of him.”

Without employment at the moment, Green now needs a Green Card in order to continue living in the United States, which she says she is already talking to Cardona about.

“When I was released, a lot of people were like ‘Hey you’re ok, you’re a good hustler.’ But I’m like, yeah but I’m Canadian. I have to get a Visa and a Green Card. I have to figure out a way to live here,” Green said. “I was released on Thursday night, and on Friday morning, Matt is on his way to Wisconsin. I texted him saying, ‘We need to get married, so you need to think about when that’s happening.’”

As mentioned, Green never really got an opportunity to shine within WWE. Her tag team with Deonna Purrazzo made sporadic appearances, but never became a regular act. Her brief appearance on SmackDown was rumored to lead to a Survivor Series spot, but never materialized due to an injury. Green notes that her biggest regret in WWE was not getting the chance to show the character work she’s capable of.

“I think not being able to see me talk and not being able to see the character side of me,” Green said. “If people didn’t watch IMPACT, they didn’t know that side of me. I’m excited to show people that, which is I’m not that person on social media. I’m not just that girl in a bikini, I’m a completely different person.”

Green didn’t sit around and wait for opportunities either. She emphasized that she constantly put herself out there with the goal of lucking her way into a ‘next woman up’ spot, but it never came.

“Here’s the funny thing, I am ruthless. I show up nonstop when I’m not booked, on the off chance,” Green said. “Lance Storm taught me always show up ready. I would always show up with my gear in the car, have my spray tan and make up on. There have been times where people have been needed last minute. I would send emails saying I would be there Friday, so if you need anyone. I would be the perfect post Mania debut, I’m your girl. I want them to hear me and see me, I haven’t stopped thinking about this. I was in their ear every week.”

You can watch the interview below: