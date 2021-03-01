WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green has reportedly signed a new WWE contract.

Green signed a new three-year deal with WWE since she suffered the wrist injury during her official SmackDown debut back in November before the Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select.

Green’s original WWE contract was set to expire this summer, but now she’s locked in for another three years.

The former Impact Knockouts Champion signed her WWE NXT contract back in August 2018 and worked that brand until her official call-up on the November 13 SmackDown, where she suffered the broken wrist.

Green is recovering from her wrist injury and was recently trying to get cleared, but there’s no word on when she will be back in action. As seen in the Instagram photo below, Green was recently training with Taya Valkyrie, who just signed with WWE.

Stay tuned for more.