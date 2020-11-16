Chelsea Green suffered a broken wrist during her WWE main roster debut this past Friday on SmackDown. As noted, Green underwent surgery on her left wrist the next morning and has since tweeted that she has begun the road to recovery.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Green was slated to win the Fatal 4-Way Survivor Series qualifier against Natalya, Tamina Snuka, and Liv Morgan. Those plans were altered Green, after getting bumped off the apron by Morgan, was legitimately hurt and forced to lay outside the ring until the finish of the match. Morgan ended up qualifying to be a part of Team SmackDown.

Morgan was reportedly the initial choice to win until "Vince McMahon tore up the script" on Thursday night. In the original script, there was a three-way match and Green was not scheduled to be on the show. However, "someone suggested to Vince" that Green was ready for her debut, which led to the match being made a Fatal 4-Way, according to Meltzer.

The Observer also noted that Green was originally supposed to debut on Monday Night Raw earlier this year, when Paul Heyman served as the Executive Director for the red brand. However, those plans were dropped after Heyman was let go off his duties in June, and Green tested positive for COVID-19. Meltzer added that Heyman was the one "who wanted Chelsea on Raw" and that explains why her main roster debut was postponed.

Green had not been on WWE TV since May earlier this year when she fired Robert Stone as her manager on NXT.

Green injured the same wrist back in March last year when she wrestled her first NXT TV tapings match, a dark match win over Jessi Kamea. She missed three months of action the last time, which means she could be out for a similar timeframe this time around.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Chelsea Green's injury status.