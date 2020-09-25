NXT star Chelsea Green has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 but is now free and clear of the virus.

Chelsea took to her Facebook page and said she's "out and about again" before urging people to wear their masks, a screengrab of which can be seen below.

"It feels so good to be out and about again after testing positive for COVID. I'm thankful I'm starting to feel like myself again. WEAR YOUR MASKS, people," she wrote on Thursday evening.

Chelsea, the fiancé of AEW star Matt Cardona, hasn't been seen on WWE programming since firing Robert Stone as her manager during an episode of NXT back in May. At the time, it was reported that she was in line to make her main roster debut.

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation on Chelsea's status, including reports that she could be revealed as a member of RETRIBUTION, the new vigilante stable that is now officially a part of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Recently, Dave Meltzer said on The Wrestling Observer Radio said "he had no clue" as to why Chelsea has been kept off WWE TV for the past three months.

With Chelsea cleared from quarantine, it might be only a matter of time until she returns to NXT or makes her main roster debut.