On last night's WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green was involved in a Fatal 4-Way Survivor Series qualifier with Natalya, Tamina Snuka, and Liv Morgan. After getting kicked off the apron by Morgan about a minute into the match, Green stayed on the outside. It was later confirmed she broke her left wrist and headed to the hospital shortly after.

Green suffered the same injury back on March 13, 2019 when wrestling her first NXT TV tapings match, a dark match win over Jessi Kamea. She was out of action for a little over three months with that injury.

This morning, Green confirmed she was undergoing surgery today.

"Just like the rest of my career, I couldn't have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn't be fit for my wild journey. I'm headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back!"

Green's fiance, Matt Cardona, was with Green at the hospital,and gave his thoughts on Green's ups and downs so far in WWE.

"Welp, tonight was bittersweet," Cardona wrote. "I've seen her get told 'no' by WWE...to getting hired...to doing nothing in NXT...to finally getting a NXT match, but breaking her wrist during it...to getting surgery, rehabbing, coming back and still doing nothing...to getting 'called up'...to going back to NXT...to getting 'called up' again...to debuting on RAW, but it was a taped episode and segment was cut...to doing nothing...to finally debuting on SmackDown tonight...but breaking her wrist and needing surgery again! JESUS! But, Chelsea is a fighter and she will come back again and be the STAR that she is destined to be. I love you."