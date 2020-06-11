WWE announced that Paul Heyman will no longer serve as the Executive Director of WWE Monday Night RAW.

WWE sent Wrestling Inc. a statement noting that the company is consolidating both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, which will be led by Bruce Prichard. The reason for the change is to "streamline the creative writing process for television."

Heyman will reportedly no longer be involved creatively, as the statement noted that Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.

WWE had named Eric Bischoff as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown in June of 2019, while also appointing Heyman as the Executive Director of WWE RAW. Bischoff was fired from the company that October and replaced by Bruce Prichard.

Below is the full statement that WWE sent us:

