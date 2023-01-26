Latest Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble occurs this Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The road to WrestleMania 39 will officially begin, and a men's and women's Royal Rumble match will determine which two stars will have their name up in lights and challenge for a major championship at "The Show of Shows." So, what are the latest betting odds with BetOnline just two days away from the event?
Cody Rhodes is still the favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match; "The American Nightmare's" odds are unchanged from January 18 at -160. Behind Rhodes are Sami Zayn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Notably, Johnson's odds have slightly changed from +400 to +350, with Rollins' odds altering from +800 to +850. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has now broken into the top 10 favorites to win the match.
Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley still leads the odds to win the women's over-the-top-rope elimination match. Ripley's odds have significantly changed from +100 to -140. The Judgment Day member is joined by Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss in the top five favorites. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair — whose odds have altered from +1000 to +2000 — was initially in third position, but Rodriguez now sits behind Ripley and Lynch, with her odds changing from +1000 to +500.
Men's Royal Rumble match
Cody Rhodes: -160
Sami Zayn: +200
The Rock: +350
Seth "Freakin'" Rollins: +850
Drew McIntyre +2000
Women's Royal Rumble match
Rhea Ripley: -140
Becky Lynch: +300
Raquel Rodriguez: +500
Bayley: +600
Alexa Bliss: +750