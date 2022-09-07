Host City For WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

The Royal Rumble, one of WWE's most-anticipated premium live events of the year, will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. The news was announced via press release.

This will be the fourth Rumble hosted by San Antonio and the third time the event has emanated from the Alamodome.

"We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE's most exciting events of the year to San Antonio," San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. CT and will be available through Ticketmaster. To get ahead of the general public, fans can currently register for opportunities at presale tickets by clicking this link.

There will also be a selection of Royal Rumble priority passes that will become available this Friday, September 9 at noon ET through the official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location before tickets go on sale to the general public. The priority pass is described as providing "fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends." To purchase the packages or learn additional info about presale opportunities available for Royal Rumble 2023, click this link.