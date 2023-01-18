Updated WWE Royal Rumble Matches Betting Odds

WWE's Royal Rumble premium live event is only ten days away, which makes it the perfect time for gamblers to get their ducks in a row for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. To the shock of almost no one, a lot has changed from the initial odds for the match released several months ago to the ones that can now be found on BetOnline.

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes: -160 (5/8)

Sami Zayn: +200 (2/1)

The Rock: +400 (4/1)

Seth Rollins: +800 (8/1)

Kevin Owens: +1600 (16/1)

Drew Mcintyre: +2000 (20/1)

Riddle: +2000 (20/1)

Gunther: +2200 (22/1)

Theory: +2500 (25/1)

AJ Styles: +2500 (25/1)

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley: +100 (1/1)

Becky Lynch: +250 (5/2)

Charlotte Flair: +400 (4/1)

Bayley: +500 (5/1)

Alexa Bliss: +800 (8/1)

Raquel Rodriguez: +1000 (10/1)

Asuka: +1400 (14/1)

Liv Morgan: +1600 (16/1)

Bianca Belair: +2000 (20/1)

Sasha Banks: +2500 (25/1)

Several new names have been added to the odds list, including Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai, all of who rejoined WWE in the time period, and Sasha Banks and Naomi. The inclusion of Banks is interesting, as she is currently working for Bushiroad, the parent company of Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, under the name Mercedes Moné.

Overall though, the biggest notes from the updated numbers are the shortened odds for Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley. Ripley, who was previously at 6/1 odds, now finds herself the favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble at 1/1. Zayn has seen an even bigger jump, going from 50/1 all the way to 2/1 odds. Despite the jump, Zayn remains only the second biggest favorite for the men's match, trailing behind a returning Cody Rhodes, who announced he will enter the Rumble match this past Monday.