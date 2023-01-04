Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion

Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.

Moné's appearance in the Tokyo Dome marks her first wrestling appearance since she and Naomi walked out of "WWE Raw" in May 2022. Following the walkout, there was speculation about her future in wrestling, which ramped up in November following filings made by her and "gimmick attorney" Michael Dockins. Among the filings was the name Mercedes Moné.

The speculation surrounding her future came to a boiling point in December after it was reported that Moné had reached an agreement with NJPW. Recent reports have stated that the former "WWE RAW" Women's Champion will be a part of NJPW's sister company Stardom and is to feature in the mega event that they are to host in April.

Rumors also persist about her future stateside, specifically regarding her featuring in AEW. On the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Saraya will face Britt Baker and the AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter alongside a mystery partner. In a recent interview, Saraya would neither confirm nor deny the rumors about Banks potentially teaming with her, but made it clear that there are plenty of other talented women in the world of wrestling.