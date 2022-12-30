Sasha Banks Reportedly Working Major STARDOM Show

The return of Sasha Banks is right around the corner.

Banks will make her long-awaited return to professional wrestling next week with an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. The two sides reportedly reached a deal in November, lining up Banks for a series of appearances with the promotion, including a date with their sister promotion STARDOM.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that her STARDOM appearance will take place on April 23 at the Yokohama Arena. There, STARDOM looks to put on the biggest event in not only company history, but also the biggest women's show in decades as well. Accordingly, the major event, entitled All-Star Grand Queendom, was announced at the promotion's Dream Queendom event on Thursday.

While Banks looks locked in for the April show, the capacity in which she will appear is not quite there yet. One looming possibility may stem from the IWGP Women's Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom, where KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano — and the most likely scenario for Banks' involvement. Following that title match, the next defense is slated for February in the United States, where many believe Banks will return to the squared circle for the first time since early 2022, setting her up for a potential subsequent bout at April's All-Star Grand Queendom.

As for what Banks will be called by then, it's safe to assume that her WWE moniker will be left behind, and she'll either adopt her real name — Mercedes Varnado — for the ring or perhaps use the recently trademarked name of Mercedes Mone'.