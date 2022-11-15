Interesting Trademarks Filed Possibly Related To Sasha Banks

Ever since Sasha Banks, along with Naomi, walked out of an episode of "WWE Monday Night Raw" back in May, everyone has been on pins and needles wondering what her next move was. At first it looked like she would be leaving WWE, and reports even emerged she had been released. Then, following a regime change atop WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement, it appeared Banks and Naomi were back in, even reportedly listed on WWE's internal roster. These days, it's anyone's best guess, with Banks focusing on outside projects as opposed to wrestling.

Right on cue, a series of trademarks filed have come along to keep people guessing. PWInsider noted today that a company called Soulnado Inc. applied for several trademarks on November 10. The trademarks, which were sought for jewlery, merchandise, and numerous entertainment services (including pro wrestling), were for the terms "Mercedes Mone'", "Mone' Talks", "Bank Mone'" and "Statement Maker." As with most trademark issues in wrestling, the filing was handled by Michael Dockins, best known as the "gimmick attorney."

The trademarks, and their similarities towards Banks, have led to speculation that they were filed for a new character Banks will be portraying. PWInsider also noted that Soulnado Inc., a Toledo-based company, incorporated in Delaware three months ago today, either a reference to Banks's real name, Mercedes Varnado, or a reference to the "Soulnado" from the popular Mortal Kombat video game franchise.

As of this writing however, Wrestling Inc. has yet to confirm whether Banks is associated with Soulnado Inc. or trademarks. Wrestling Inc. has also reached out to Dockins to clarify whether Banks is behind Soulnado Inc. and has yet to receive a comment. Banks herself hasn't commented on the reports, and appears to have been off social media since Tuesday.