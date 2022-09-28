Sasha Banks Changes Twitter Handle

Between the White Rabbit, Malakai Black not leaving AEW, the new WWE regime, the fallout of the post-All Out incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, and AAA forgetting to announce a show they put tickets on sale for, it's safe to say wrestling has enough captivating stories going for it right now. So it's only natural that Sasha Banks would now do something to suggest her seemingly obvious return to WWE isn't as obvious as one would imagine.

Fans noticed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that Banks' Twitter handle was no longer @SashaBanks. Instead, the handle has been changed to @MercedesVernado, Banks' real name. Given the reaction by some fans to the news, including several long-time fans of Banks, it appears the change did in fact take place Wednesday and not some time ago.

It's unclear what, if any, significance this holds regarding Banks and her future with WWE. Along with tag team partner Naomi, Banks was reportedly added back to the WWE's internal roster a month ago, suggesting that Banks and Naomi would be returning to the promotion shortly. The duo has yet to appear on either "Raw" or "SmackDown" however, and have instead been focusing on outside endeavors.

Many will recall that both Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May, while holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, following creative issues with then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Banks was later reportedly released and both she and Naomi were removed from WWE's internal roster in early July. Prospects for the duo returning improved however when McMahon announced his retirement later that month, being replaced by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.