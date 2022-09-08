The Latest Backstage AEW News Regarding Fallout From Backstage Fight

Fightful is also reporting that talent hasn't been told what exactly the future holds for Punk, who is now the former AEW World Champion after being formally stripped of the title on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" — though it's unclear whether this was done due to his behavior at the scrums or due to an injury that would have sidelined him anyway. Company employees are supposedly "under the impression that it's all pending an investigation," and said they were told "unless Punk's suspension is unpaid or he's fired, it's superficial considering he'll be out of action well into next year."

"Punk had long been rubbing the locker room the wrong way," Fightful reports, but one of their sources suggested he's hardly the root of the company's backstage problems, which "had reached an all-time high when Punk was gone." Neither Punk nor The Elite were mentioned on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite," but there was reportedly a "much more positive vibe" backstage, with many members of the roster just wanting to move past the whole thing.

Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and Christopher Daniels, all of whom have been suspended, were set to be part of the Tokyo Game Show in Japan to promote the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game, but as of this writing, there is no word if this is still the plan.