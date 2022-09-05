Backstage News On Heat CM Punk Has Following AEW All Out Media Scrum

New AEW World Champion CM Punk didn't pull any punches during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, addressing reports that he was responsible for getting Colt Cabana removed from AEW TV, his issues with "Hangman" Adam Page, and MJF wanting to leave for WWE in 2024. Punk even called out "irresponsible EVPs" Kenny Omega & Young Bucks for "spreading lies about him" and leaking stories to the press over his influence on Tony Khan's booking decisions, specifically involving Cabana.

Punk would also call out Page for recently saying he has no intention of taking advice from veterans, ending his rant by asking Hangman to "grow the f–k up."

According to Fightful Select, Punk has garnered "an incredible amount of heat" for his comments after Sunday's All Out.

Fightful has learned that "Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were extremely pissed off" with Punk's comments, with one source claiming the trio was "threatening to walk" out of AEW over Punk's rant.

It was previously indicated to Fightful that at least one of the Young Bucks — Nick & Matt Jackson — had been in contact with wrestlers outside of AEW indicating that "the rumors about Punk and the frustration around him" were true.

Furthermore, The Elite, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, was initially scheduled for the post-show scrum but pulled out of the presser due to undisclosed reasons. Fightful noted it's unknown if Punk's comments led to The Elite not appearing in front of the media.

Although there is speculation that Punk's comments could be part of a storyline, Fightful noted that the talents they contacted were under the impression that the situation is "a real one" and not a work of some sort.